5-star PG visits Auburn, 'definitely' will return

One of the top players in the 2023 class was in Auburn on Tuesday and already plans to return.

Kanaan Carlyle, a 5-star point guard and the No. 11 overall player, arrived at Auburn in the afternoon and stayed long enough to know he wanted to see more.

“It went really good,” Carlyle said. “We got there and watched some film of the team. We went to the weight room and they showed me around everything and then watched them practice for a little bit. I liked everything and will definitely be back.”