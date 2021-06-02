5-star PG visits Auburn, 'definitely' will return
One of the top players in the 2023 class was in Auburn on Tuesday and already plans to return.
Kanaan Carlyle, a 5-star point guard and the No. 11 overall player, arrived at Auburn in the afternoon and stayed long enough to know he wanted to see more.
“It went really good,” Carlyle said. “We got there and watched some film of the team. We went to the weight room and they showed me around everything and then watched them practice for a little bit. I liked everything and will definitely be back.”
Carlyle, from Milton in Alpharetta, Ga., also met with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Ira Bowman.
“I talked to most of the coaches,” Carlyle said. “Coach Bowman is a really good dude. I like him a lot. He seems like he’d take care of me or whoever comes to Auburn.
“Coach Pearl is a great dude, too. You can tell he knows a lot about basketball. The way he runs the program is amazing.”
Carlyle doesn’t list any favorites this early in his recruitment, but Auburn is and will be a factor moving forward.
“Everyone is pretty even right now, but Auburn is definitely a contender,” Carlyle said. “I like the city. It feels like family. They made me feel wanted and welcomed. I also like the flow of their offense. I just like the whole program at Auburn.”
Rivals ranks Carlyle, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, the No. 4 point guard in the 2023 class.