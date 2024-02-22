The Tigers signed a talented and experienced safety in the portal and added a junior college signee that should both compete for starting positions this spring and fall.

AUBURN | Auburn must replace both starting safeties from last season along with three backups that transferred out.

FS: Sr. Jerrin Thompson, RFr. C.J. Johnson, TFr. Kensley Louidor-Faustin

SS: Jr. Laquan Robinson -OR- So. Terrance Love, TFr. Kaleb Harris

Breaking it down by position…

FREE SAFETY

Thompson joins Auburn’s secondary after playing in 49 games including 31 starts at Texas. He’s expected to step in as a starter right away. As a senior at UT, Thompson had 38 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He has five career interceptions. Johnson redshirted last fall and should be a key part of the playing rotation and special teams this season. Louidor-Faustin enrolled in January and will have an opportunity to compete for a spot right away. Sylvester Smith, who redshirted last fall, could play either nickel or safety.

STRONG SAFETY

Robinson was signed out of JUCO to compete immediately for a starting position. As a sophomore at Holmes Community College, he had 49 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. Love should provide plenty competition after playing in 12 games last year, mainly on special teams. If he doesn’t play nickel, junior Caleb Wooden will also be in position to compete for a starting job. Harris enrolled in January after a huge senior season at Thompson High School in which he had 130 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, six pass breakups and four interceptions.

Spring practice begins Tuesday and the A-Day game is April 6.

