The Tigers have signed a dozen defensive backs in the last two classes so expect a lot of competition and perhaps some young players stepping up to win key positions throughout the secondary.

AUBURN | Auburn must replace both starting cornerbacks from last season but received a boost with the return of Keionte Scott for his senior season.

CB: Sr. Keionte Scott, So. Antonio Kite, RFr. Tyler Scott, RFr. Colton Hood

CB: So. Kayin Lee -OR- So. J.D. Rhym, RFr. JC Hart, TFr. Jay Crawford

NB: Jr. Champ Anthony, Jr. Caleb Wooden, RFr. Sylvester Smith

Breaking it down by position…

CORNERBACK

There is a lot of versatility in the secondary and several of the cornerbacks could end up playing nickel. Keionte Scott is the leader of the group. He’s been AUs’ starting nickel the past two seasons but has made a “permanent” move to corner for his final college season. He's also the team's top punt returner. Lee started the first three games of the season for an injured Nehemiah Pritchett and then started the bowl game. It’ll be interesting to see how Kite, an Alabama transfer, and Rhym fit in. Either could play nickel or challenge Lee for a starting position. Tyler Scott, Hood and Hart all redshirted as true freshman last fall and will have a chance to win a spot in the playing rotation in year two. Crawford enrolled in January and has the potential to play corner or nickel.

NICKEL

Anthony, a late JUCO addition last year, was one of the biggest surprises from the 2023 class playing in all 13 games last fall. He has good coverage skills and plays a lot tougher than his size might suggest. He could also play corner. Both Wooden and Smith are expected to compete at safety and nickel as secondary coaches Wesley McGriff and Charles Kelly work to identify their starters and key backups. If AU struggles at the position or is hit by injuries, Scott could always move back. He established himself as one of the SEC’s best nickels over the previous two seasons.

Spring practice begins Feb. 27 and the A-Day game is April 6.

MORE SPRING PREVIEWS

Offensive line

Defensive line

Wide receiver

Linebacker

Running back