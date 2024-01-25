The Tigers will enter spring drills with 14 scholarship offensive linemen and one more due to report at the end of May.

Auburn had nine scholarship offensive lineman available when Freeze was hired but four transferred out. Thornton quickly made up the deficit by bringing in five transfers, three of which had multiple years of eligibility left, and adding some key late signees including freshman Connor Lew and junior college standout Izavion Miller.

AU ended the season with Lew, Miller, Dylan Wade, Gunner Britton and Kam Stutts as the starters. Four were newcomers and three return for this season.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart for 2024…

LT: Sr. Percy Lewis, RFr. Tyler Johnson, TFr. Favour Edwin

LG: Sr. Dillon Wade, So. E.J. Harris -OR- RFr. Dylan Senda

C: So. Connor Lew, Jr. Tate Johnson, RFr. Bradyn Joiner

RG: Jr. Jaden Muskrat -OR- Jr. Jeremiah Wright, TFr. DeAndre Carter**

RT: Sr. Izavion Miller, So. Seth Wilfred, RFr. Clay Wedin

Breaking it down by position…

TACKLE

Auburn has six legitimate tackle bodies on the team after the previous two staffs signed just one tackle over the five years before Freeze and Thornton arrived. Lewis was a big addition from the portal allowing Wade, last year’s starting left tackle, to move to guard. While Lewis is projected as the starter at left tackle, Tyler Johnson should provide plenty of competition as one of AU’s most improved players. Miller has the potential to take a big step forward with a full year in AU’s offseason program. Edwin and Wilfred have the look of future starters and Wedin made impressive gains in the weight room during his redshirt season.

GUARD

Wade should thrive at guard where he has NFL potential. One of the best competitions on the team should come at the other guard position between Muskrat and Wright. And don’t rule out one of the young guards like Harris or Senda taking a big step forward during the offseason. Carter, who enrolls in May, has the look of a future starting guard.

CENTER

Lew took over the starting job as a true freshman last fall and is poised to be AU’s starting center for at least the next two seasons. Tate Johnson brings a lot of experience as a backup center or guard and Joiner made strides in the offseason.