JLB: Sr. Jalen McLeod, RFr. Brenton Williams, TFr. Jamonta Waller

MLB: Sr. Austin Keys, Sr. Dorian Mausi, So. Robert Woodyard -OR_ TFr. D.J. Barber

WLB: Sr. Eugene Asante, Sr. Wesley Steiner, TFr. Demarcus Riddick -OR- TFr. Joe Phillips

Breaking it down by position…

JACK LINEBACKER

Getting McLeod back was huge for the position. He was second on the team last season with 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks. He also third on the team with 48.0 tackles, which is impressive for a position whose primary responsibility is rushing the passer. The key for AU will be keeping McLeod healthy and developing some depth behind him. He is a key for the defense. It’s hard to know what to expect from Williams, who redshirted last season, but the staff believes he’s ready to take a step forward and be a part of the playing rotation this fall. It will be an important offseason for him. Flipping Waller from Florida and getting him enrolled was a big development for this position. He has the potential to make an immediate impact. If the right player is available, this is a position that could use a boost from the spring portal period. Another possibility is moving Phillips to Jack.

MIKE LINEBACKER

The defense was better last season when Keys was heathy and having an experienced and talented veteran in the middle of the defense is a boost. He missed five games last season. He defends the run and the pass well and is important in getting everyone lined up correctly. Mausi was a big addition, taking some of the pressure off Keys and giving AU's young linebacker more time to develop. Mausi should be an important part of the playing rotation and is a potential starter. Injuries have slowed Woodyard’s development and this will be a key offseason to see if he can earn a spot in the rotation. Barber is very talented and built to be an SEC middle linebacker. He should push for playing time right away.

WILL LINEBACKER

Asante returns as Auburn’s leading tackler from last year and a leading playmaker with 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks. He’s also a key team leader. There’s more proven depth at this position with Steiner, who played in all 13 games last season, and the two freshmen — Riddick and Phillips. Steiner is steady while Riddick and Phillips are extremely athletic and just lack experience. Getting those two in early should be a boost to their development. Riddick looks like a prototypical Will while Phillips has the frame to play any of the three linebacker positions.

MORE SPRING PREVIEWS

Offensive line

Defensive line

Wide receiver