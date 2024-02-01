Four wideouts left and two arrived via the transfer portal. AU also added two signees that enrolled in January with two more coming at the end of May.

WR1: Sr. Robert Lewis, Sr. Koy Moore, Sr. Sam Jackson V, TFr. Malcolm Simmons***

SLOT: Jr. Jay Fair, So. Caleb Burton III -OR- TFr. Bryce Cain

WR2: TFr. Cam Coleman, Jr. Camden Brown, TFr. Perry Thompson***

Breaking it down by position…

WIDE RECEIVER

The position should be wide open this spring and continue to be that way into the first few weeks of fall drills. It’ll be hard to keep Coleman, the highest-rated signee in Auburn’s 2024 class, off the field. Getting hm in early should be a big boost to AU’s offense this fall. Lewis, a Georgia State transfer, should compete for a starting spot right away. Jackson, a California transfer, is transitioning from quarterback so it may take until fall before he can make a serious push for a spot in the playing rotation. Moore and Brown bring the most SEC experience to the position and don’t rule out Thompson making a push for a starting spot this fall.

SLOT RECEIVER

Fair led AU’s receivers with 31 catches last season and will be a favorite to win a starting position. However, Burton came on at the end of last season and Cain brings plenty of big-play ability. This position is more settled than outside but that does’t mean Burton and/or Cain won't push for a starting job.

*** — signee scheduled to enroll at the end of May.

