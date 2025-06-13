WAR ROOM: June 13-15

Even though the dead period is not until next weekend, Auburn's staff will see its final group of official visitors this weekend. It caps off a summer where over 45 recruits took officials since May. There will be six recruits on campus in this group, with three of them committed to the Tigers. It's an important weekend for those commits, as other programs have been pushing with all three. This means it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST As mentioned in the opener, this is not the final weekend until the dead period. However, this is the final weekend with official visitors in Auburn, unless something comes up last minute. I'm still expecting the staff to be in Auburn throughout next week, perhaps hosting some 2027 recruits in the midweek.

COMMITS ARE COMING Three Auburn commits will be represented in this weekend's group of official visitors and all three are still hearing from other schools. The top-ranked commit is Shadarius Toodle, who's taken official visits to Georgia, Michigan and Baylor. All schools have impressed, but Georgia should be viewed as the top threat to pull Toodle away from his Auburn commitment. Spending some more time on campus with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin could be good for the 4-star out of Mobile.

Auburn's longest tenured commit Denairius Gray was on campus back in May unofficially, on campus at the same time as his teammate and running back target Derrek Cooper. Gray's visited Washington and North Carolina State, with Kentucky also thought to be in play in this one.

Devin Carter was once committed to Florida State and the Seminoles continue to remain involved in his recruitment even after his Auburn pledge back in January. Georgia got the first look at Carter during his official visits, with Florida State following the week afterward. He concludes his three-week stretch of official visits with a trip back to the Plains, as Marcus Davis looks to firm up Carter's commitment.

Five-star Cederian Morgan is the top player in the state and this one is likely an in-state battle between Auburn and Alabama. The Crimson Tide may have the edge right now, with an official visit to Tuscaloosa next weekend ahead of a July 2 decision. Other contenders include Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Clemson, but this should be looked at as an in-state battle right now.

The No. 1 running back in the class, Ezavier Crowell, returns to Auburn this weekend for the first time since April, as a handful of SEC schools have pushed themselves to the front of his recruitment. However, Alabama is thought to be the program to beat in this one. He's set to take his official visit to Alabama next weekend and make a decision June 26.