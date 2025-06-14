Top QB target Duckworth revisits Auburn

"I haven't really been up here a lot since the new coaches, so I just thought I just needed to come back," Duckworth said. "That's what I came up for, trying to get a little bit familiar with it, trying to get closer, get the feel of it. I got the feeling it's a pretty cool place."

The No. 7 quarterback in the country, who took his official visit to Auburn May 30-June 1, returned to the Plains to spend more time with the coaching staff and get more familiar with everything surrounding the program.

Duckworth spent more time with quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, assistant Jesse Stone, head coach Hugh Freeze and freshman quarterback Deuce Knight. All four have been instrumental in Auburn's recruitment of Duckworth and the main reasons why he's considering the Tigers.

"Coach Freeze and Coach Stone, me just having a relationship with them, doing my research, seeing can I play in their offense, seeing can I fit here," Duckworth said. "It's a good environment, so it's good to go."

Over the last several months, he's also built a relationship with Knight. Does having a young quarterback like Knight on the roster impact his view on Auburn?

"I'm not going to say it impacts," Duckworth said. "I mean, I don't really think about it that way because you've got to compete everywhere you go."

Duckworth will fly to California this week to compete in the Elite 11, but is also looking to make a trip to South Carolina before the dead period hits.

"I plan to go, but I've got Elite 11 this week, so I'm going to try to make something because I've got to come back from California, so whatever I can make work," Duckworth said.

The four-star is hoping to have a decision sometime in July, but only if everything feels right with the decision. What will be the most important factors when it comes down to it?

"Really the environment, the coaches, seeing if I fit in the offense," Duckworth said. "Regular stuff, just seeing. You'll know when it's home."