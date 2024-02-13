Here’s a look at a potential depth chart for 2024…

RB: Sr. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. Damari Alston -OR- Sr. Brian Battie, So. Jeremiah Cobb, Jr. Sean Jackson, Jr. Justin Jones

Breaking it down…

RUNNING BACK

Hunter returns as the starter after gaining 909 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 159 carries. In eight conference games, he totaled 748 yards, which ranks fifth in the league, and six touchdowns. It’s not out of the question that Alston or perhaps even Battie could push him for the starting position, but it’s more likely they'll fill important backup roles. Alston had 320 yards and two touchdowns, and Battie 227 and one last season. One of the “problems” with AU’s depth is it limits the opportunities for Cobb, who could have the biggest upside of any running back on the roster. Cobb rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries as a true freshman last year. He also caught seven passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson, a former walk-on, and Jones, a current walk-on, are reliable backups and important practice players.

Spring practice begins Feb. 27 and the A-Day game is April 6.

