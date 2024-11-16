Coleman's career day

Auburn's first possession was a sign of good things to come as he caught three passes, the third going for a 20-yard touchdown after he broke a would-be tackle.

That changed on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe as the freshman dazzled in the blowout victory.

AUBURN | Since arriving on campus, everyone had been waiting for that game where Cam Coleman went absolutely crazy on an opposing defense. The wide receiver has had some good games — 82 yards on three catches against Oklahoma, 62 yards and a touchdown on two catches against Alabama A&M — but none that you would consider outlandish.

After the Tigers drove 96 yards to the Warhawks' three-yard line, Payton Thorne hit Coleman on a fade route for the touchdown to put Auburn up 17-0.

Coleman wasn't done, saving the best for last. Thorne threw a lob pass toward the receiver in the end zone. Coleman jumped, grasped the ball with one hand and somehow landed in bounds for the touchdown on a highlight-reel catch.

"It was amazing," Malcolm Simmons said. "I mean, I see it every day in practice. We all make phenomenal catches. I was just looking — when he snapped the ball, I was like, 'I already know who he's throwing that to.' And then I looked, and I was like, 'Oh, he caught it with one hand.' That was a good catch."

The play was reviewed, and the replays had Coleman worried that it might get overturned.

"I was a little nervous because I didn't feel myself get a foot down," Coleman said. "But I felt my elbow hit first, and I was like, 'Touchdown.' And then next thing you know, they start playing it on the board and I was like, 'Oh snap. No!' And then they called a touchdown. It was a good feeling."

All in all, the Phenix City, Ala., native finished with career highs in catches (8), receiving yards (100) and touchdowns (3).

It was a much-needed spark for the Tigers' offense after struggling two weeks ago in a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt in a game where Auburn outgained the Commodores by 100 yards. Coleman became the first Auburn receiver to catch three touchdown passes in one game since Darius Slayton against Purdue in the 2018 Music City Bowl.

Hugh Freeze noticed the impact on his team.

"I kind of went back in the open week and just said we're going to go back to being the tempo-driven stuff, particularly for this game, and it definitely gives our receivers more touches and more opportunities, and as long as you stay on schedule, you can do that," the Auburn head coach said. "And we were able to do that today and thought we were pretty effective when we were on schedule. But to get those receivers early touches certainly starts building excitement in the stadium and on the sideline."

Coleman is now fifth in Auburn history for receiving yards for a freshman with 392 yards, trailing teammate Simmons, who has 412.