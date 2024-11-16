Starr visits Auburn despite push from Georgia

"I talked to Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff) pretty much every day this week," Starr said. "I decided I’m coming to visit Auburn. I kinda really shut my process down fully."

Instead, he elected to return to the Plains and spend his Saturday watching Auburn football. Starr was back on campus for the Tigers' 48-14 win over UL Monroe, as Auburn worked to fight off Georgia in his recruitment.

In a day in age where flips are prevalent, especially down the stretch toward early signing day, Georgia appeared to pose the biggest threat to pull Starr away from Auburn. Those conversations with Freeze and McGriff throughout the week were important in his decision to return to Auburn, rather than visit Athens.

"They just told me I’m a priority, stuff like that," Starr said. "How much they need me, how much they need corners next year and how they’ve been here from the start. Some of these other schools have jumped in recently, so I just started thinking about it, talking with my family and decided to come back to Auburn."

Starr had not visited Auburn since September, as the trek from his hometown of Brentwood, Tenn., isn't the closest. However, getting back on campus brought back good feelings for him.

"It was a big day, just getting back around the staff, the players, recruits and all that type of stuff," Starr said. "Being around everybody, talking to Coach Freeze earlier, I had a meeting with him. Coach Crime, just seeing those guys again, it was pretty big. See them get a win, as well."

Auburn's defense allowed just 218 yards of total offense to UL Monroe in the 34-point victory. With plenty of freshmen on the field, Starr's been impressed with the defensive effort this year.

"Just good production from the freshmen corners and stuff like that," Starr said. "They play a lot of freshmen on defense, so I’ve seen great production from that. Defense is locking down, I can’t complain about that, I love to see that, too."

Starr is looking to return next week for the Texas A&M game, but has no other visit plans set. He'll sign Dec. 4 and enroll early.