Auburn unit grades versus ULM

A win is a win, even if it is against Louisiana Monroe. On the back of Cam Coleman, Auburn jumped on the Warhawks early en route to a 48-14 drubbing of UL Monroe. Simply put, Auburn did what it needed to do against an inferior team. Next up is No. 15 Texas A&M on senior night. Let's get into some unit grades:



(Photo by Robin Conn/AuburnSports)

OFFENSE: A- It's UL Monroe, yes, but Auburn's offense did what it was supposed to do against an inferior opponent, and that's all you can ask. Payton Thorne, left shoulder injury and all, had one of his better games this season throwing for 286 yards and five touchdowns before being pulled in the fourth quarter for Walker White. A lot of Thorne's production came from throwing to Cam Coleman, who racked up 100 yards and three touchdowns, both being a career-high for the freshman. Keandre Lambert-Smith continued his stellar season by adding 104 yards and a touchdown. He now has 759 yards on the season, the most from an Auburn receiver since Seth Williams in 2020. Jarquez Hunter had a quiet, yet effective, 102 yards, which brought him to 1,000 yards on the season, ending Auburn's two-season streak of not having a rusher pass the century mark. Before the starters were pulled, Auburn had eight drives and scored on six of them. Again, it was Louisiana Monroe, but Auburn did exactly what it needed to do offensively.

DEFENSE: A- ULM has one of the worst offenses in America, yes, but Auburn's defense continued its stellar play and did what it needed to do against the Warhawks. Before garbage time, the Tigers held ULM to 143 yards of total offense and only allowed one touchdown drive. The only critique is that Auburn's secondary had a few moments where it got beat, especially on the touchdown drive, but outside of that it was a flawless game from what has been Auburn's best and most consistent unit this season. Not much to say here outside of simply saying that Auburn took care of business against a bad team. And I'm not counting that last touchdown against them. Shoutout General Booty.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A Even Auburn's special teams had a good performance. The Tigers committed zero penalties, which has been a problem for all units, but mainly for Auburn's special teams. Wasn't an issue against ULM. In addition to that, Jeremiah Cobb had a couple of solid returns and walk-on kicker Ian Vachon made both of his field goal attempts and hit all of his extra points. Solid day for a unit that wasn't asked to do much.

COACHING: A- Not really too much to say for coaching -- they faced an inferior team and coached accordingly. Get in, get an easy win, play some young guys and leave. That's all that was needed.