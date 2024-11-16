Auburn 'definitely top five' for Rivals250 CB

Zyan Gibson took his first game day visit to Auburn Saturday. He may take his second one next week. The Rivals250 cornerback out of Gadsden, Ala., made the trip to the Plains for the Tigers' game against UL Monroe. It was a good first game day experience for Gibson, who stayed until the end of Auburn's 48-14 victory. "It was straight, it was cool," Gibson said. "I was supposed to come before I got hurt. This was my first game here and I liked it."

Auburn's defense is something that's got his attention. "They’ve been playing great defense, it’s just the offense that’s got to keep clicking," Gibson said. "They’ve been playing great defense in my opinion." One thing that's helped the Tigers defensively is the play of true freshman Jay Crawford, who's stepped up to the task of playing a significant role for the Tigers. "Oh yeah, he’s been playing lockdown," Gibson said. "He’s physical, too." Gibson is looking for that kind of development in a program. He wants to find a place that can get him to the next level and Auburn believes he fits what they're looking for in a cornerback. "They want me here and they think it would be a good fit for me to come here," Gibson said. The 6-foot cornerback, who's ranked as a top-10 corner in the country, talks the most with position coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff and defensive analyst Rohan Gaines on staff. "They’re cool, I love them," Gibson said. "Every time I come down, it feels like I’m already committed, they’re cool."