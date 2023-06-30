AUBURN | With a new coaching staff and 40 newcomers, there’s a lot of unknowns going into the 2023 season.

Below is a look at Auburn's top five most underrated players, which includes several key players on offense.

5. TE’s LUKE DEAL/TYLER FROMM

They can play tight end, slot, H-back or even fullback. Both excel at blocking but can make plays in the passing game too. They’re also key leaders that this team and coaching staff can count on in crunch time. Auburn’s tight end position is a team strength and Deal and Fromm are a big reason why. The two seniors have combined for 25 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

4. OL AVERY JONES

Jones gives Auburn exactly what it needs at the center position with his size — 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds — athleticism and perhaps most importantly leadership and dependability. The East Carolina transfer picked up the offense quickly and was able to call out signals and make sure the rest of Auburn’s offensive line was lining up right during spring. He’s only got one year of eligibility remaining but he’s got a chance to be Auburn’s best center since Reese Dismukes nearly a decade ago.

3. RB BRIAN BATTIE

The USF transfer joins a talented running back group at Auburn but should be able to carve out an important role in the offense and on special teams. Despite being 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, Battie has proven to be adept at running in-between the tackles as much as bouncing outside. He’s also an excellent pass catcher and was an All-American kick returner in 2021. He rushed for 1,842 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games at USF.

2. S JAYLIN SIMPSON

Simpson excelled after making the move to safety during last season. Not surprisingly, the former starter at cornerback has a lot of range and coverage ability in the backend. Simpson has played in 36 career games with 12 starts. He finished last season with 37 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

1. OL TATE JOHNSON

If he can stay healthy, Johnson has a pretty good chance of earning a starting position at guard this season. He began last season as the starting center before being injured against Missouri Sept. 24. and requiring elbow surgery He also missed time this spring with an elbow injury. Johnson has a lot of toughness and plays with a lot of effort. He's worked hard to get his weight up to 302 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame.The competition at guard will be intense with five players in the mix: Johnson, Kameron Stutts, Jeremiah Wright, Jaden Muskrat and Connor Lew.

