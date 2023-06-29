AUBURN | With a new coaching staff and 40 newcomers, there’s a lot of unknowns going into the 2023 season.

Below is a look at Auburn's top five true freshmen, which includes a few standouts from spring practice.

5. DL DARRON REED

This is a bit of a projection because Reed didn’t go through spring practice. But my only concern with the former LSU commitment was his size and he reported at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds. The things that really stood out about Reed in high school were his athleticism, strong hands, natural ability to shed blocks and toughness. Those traits, his additional bulk and AU’s need along the defensive line, will give him a real opportunity to earn a spot in the playing rotation this fall.

4. OL CONNOR LEW

Lew started the A-Day game at guard, which says plenty about the true freshman’s ability and toughness. He’ll be in the mix for a starting position at guard this fall but I expect his future is at center. Transfer Avery Jones projects as Auburn’s starting center this fall but Lew could certainly take over the job in 2024. Along with being very talented, Lew has got the intelligence and leadership you need at center and a year learning from Jones will only enhance his development.

3. RB JEREMIAH COBB

Even with Auburn’s depth at running back and Cobb not enrolling until the end of May, I still expect the second-highest-rated signee in the 2023 class to step in and play this fall. He’s too talented to sit on the sidelines and can help out in other areas such as special teams. Cobb brings even more big-play potential to the running back room and is also a talented receiver out of the backfield. Cadillac Williams has done a fantastic job recruiting his position and Cobb is next up.

2. CB KAYLIN LEE

Lee played like a veteran this spring and will be a part of the playing rotation at cornerback this season. The late Ohio State flip looks like a future star and the next in a long line of Auburn standout cornerbacks going back to Carlton Davis, who started as a true freshman in 2015. Lee will probably be a backup to D.J. James or Nehemiah Pritchett this fall, but expect him to be a starter by 2024 and maybe a little sooner.

1. OLB KELDRIC FAULK

Faulk joins Lee and Lew as late flips to Auburn in the 2023 class. Faulk was formerly committed to Florida State. He was a standout throughout spring at the Jack position and could end up being a starter this fall. Faulk has a tremendous amount of athleticism at 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds. His future could end up being at defensive end and it’s possible he could move there this fall considering the current lack of depth at the position.

