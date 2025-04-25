Elon OL transfer 'loved' Auburn visit

"I enjoyed it, I loved the visit," Moore said. "Got to see a new perspective of what they had, a completely different facility than FCS, like it was a great opportunity to learn more about this program and what they have to offer."

The former Elon offensive lineman arrived on campus Wednesday night and departed Friday, with the Tigers' facilities being fairly different from where Moore was previously.

Auburn was the first program to host him on a visit.

While on the visit, Moore got to see morning workouts, how the team does walkthroughs and watch film with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"I love Coach Thornton, he's a young coach so he relates to us," Moore said. "He speaks well for his athletes, and he says I'm not just gonna berate you and belittle you, like I'm gonna lift you up and like, get the most out of you. As long as you're giving in what you have here, we can turn you into the best player you can be."

He also offered his thoughts on head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I feel like he's another great coach, learned a lot from him and the program he likes to run here," Moore said.

Out of all things on the visit, the Tigers' alumni network was the thing that stuck out the most to him.

"Definitely being able to see, meet some of the alumni here, and how much they're all still involved within the program," Moore said.

Moore currently has no other visits scheduled, but is looking to take some more visits before coming to a decision within the "next 10 days."