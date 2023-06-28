AUBURN | With a new coaching staff and 40 newcomers, there’s a lot of unknowns going into the 2023 season.

Below is a look at the projected top five players on defense, which includes three defensive backs.

5. DL MOSIAH NASILI-KITE

The Tigers needed immediate help along the defensive line and Nasili-Kite stepped up with a strong spring shortly after transferring from Maryland. He has a lot of quickness on his 6-foot-2 and 285-pound frame and is a high-effort player. Nasili-Kite projects mainly as a defensive tackle but can help out at defensive end if needed. He had 83 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks over the previous three seasons for the Terrapins.

4. CB NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT

Pritchett has played in 42 career games including 31 starts in four seasons at Auburn. He’s totaled 93 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, two interceptions and 25 pass breakups. He returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown against Alabama State in 2020. He had one of his best games in Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M last fall with two tackles, a sack for a 13-yard loss, forced fumble and pass breakup.

3. DB KEIONTE SCOTT

Scott, 6-foot and 188 pounds, signed with Auburn out of junior college last year and immediately stepped into the starting lineup at nickel. He finished his sophomore season with 53 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception and four pass breakups. The versatile Scott also returned 12 punts and can slide over to cornerback when needed.

2. DL MARCUS HARRIS

Harris is Auburn’s top returning defensive lineman after totaling 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks as a junior. The Montgomery, Ala., native transferred from Kansas before the 2021 season. Harris, 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, started at defensive tackle last season but may need to play primarily defensive end as a senior due to AU’s lack of depth at the position.

1. CB D.J. JAMES

James transferred from Oregon last year and immediately stepped into the starting lineup and earned 2nd-team All-SEC honors. He totaled 37 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one interception, which he returned 27 yards for a touchdown, and nine pass breakups last fall. PFF ranked James as AU’s top defensive player last season. Both James and Pritchett considered declaring for the draft last year before opting to return for their senior seasons.

