AUBURN | With a new coaching staff and 40 newcomers, there’s a lot of unknowns going into the 2023 season.

Below is a look at the projected top five players on offense, which includes three players that have never taken a snap for an SEC school.

5. WR JA’VARRIUS JOHNSON

Johnson led Auburn in receptions last season and has totaled 45 catches for 767 yards and five touchdowns over the last three years. Those numbers may not jump of the page but Johnson hasn’t exactly played in high-powered offenses the last three seasons either. That could certainly change, at least to a degree, this fall and Johnson can certainly be a matchup problem in the slot when the running game and the outside receivers are a threat.

4. TE RIVALDO FAIRWEATHER

The first of three transfers on the list, Fairweather brings AU a stretch-the-field option at tight end that it’s lacked for a number of years. He was a standout during spring practice and showed off that large catch radius that Hugh Freeze really likes. It wouldn’t be surprising if Fairweather challenges for the team lead in receptions this season. He should certainly be a quality red zone target for the next player on the list.

3. QB PAYTON THORNE

Thorne still has to win the starting job and will face competition from Robby Ashford, but the Michigan State transfer brings a lot of important experience running an RPO offense. Thorne also has some innate leadership skills that the Tigers really need on offense. He could turn out to be the most important addition from the transfer portal and end up atop this list in the postseason. Thorne completed 476 of 775 (61.4 percent) of his passes for 5,912 yards with 46 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

2. OL DILLON WADE

Auburn’s offensive line has been completely rebuilt in the offseason with four transfers, a junior college signee and four freshmen all added to the roster. Wade may be the most important addition. He stepped into the left tackle position at the start of spring and was a stalwart at the position. He’s got the athleticism, strength and toughness that could allow him to excel in the SEC and have an opportunity to play on the next level.

1. RB JARQUEZ HUNTER

Hunter should be the engine that drives Auburn’s offense this season. He’s paid his dues backing up Tank Bigsby the last two seasons and is ready to step into the full-time starters role. Hunter can get the tough yards between the tackles and is more than capable of breaking off a long one too. He’s also a dangerous pass catcher. In two seasons, Hunter has totaled 1,268 yards and 10 touchdowns on 193 carries. He’s also caught 29 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

** Coming Wednesday — Top 5: Defensive players