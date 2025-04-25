The wait is almost over

The former Auburn wide receiver will be at his home in Norfolk, Va., waiting to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

AUBURN | KeAndre Lambert-Smith was 7-years old when he attended his first draft party, watching his uncle, Kam Chancellor, being taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft.

“I’ve been watching it forever,” said Lambert-Smith of the draft. “It’s just a blessing to be here. We’re finally here. I’m just waiting on that phone call.”

Lambert-Smith transferred from Penn State to Auburn last year, leading the Tigers with 50 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns last fall. Most mock drafts have him going on the third day, which includes rounds 4-7.

His uncle was a fifth round selection and went on to become a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

“I just need to get drafted,” said Lambert-Smith. “All I’m looking for it the opportunity to showcase my ability. When I get the call, I’m going to do the rest.”

Lambert-Smith is one of four former Tigers that could be taken in the draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Running back Jarquez Hunter, linebacker Eugene Asante and edge Jalen McLeod are all hoping to get that phone call.

"I’m behind a lot of great running backs that played here and played in the NFL. I feel like that’s a great accomplishment,” said Hunter, who finished his career as Auburn’s fourth all-time rusher with 3,371 yards.

“I’d like to go as high as I can."

The first round will begin Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds will begin Friday night at at 6 p.m. and the final four rounds will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.