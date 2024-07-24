Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2024 schedule with a non-conference matchup following a second off-week.

The schedule includes big home matchups against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, and road contests at Georgia and Alabama.

AUBURN | Year two of the Hugh Freeze era gets underway with five consecutive home game before spending the entire month of October on the road.

WHO: Louisiana-Monroe (2-10 last season, 0-8 Sun Belt)

WHEN: Nov. 16, 11:45 a.m. CT

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)

SERIES: Auburn leads 11-0

WHAT’S NEW: ULM hired former New Mexico offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent to replace Terry Bowden as its head coach last December. Vincent has a number of ties to Alabama as a high school coach, assistant at South Alabama and assistant/interim head coach at UAB. Vincent’s staff includes three former New Mexico and two former UAB assistants including his son, Brady Vincent, as tight ends coach. Defensive line coach Davern Williams played at Auburn in 1998 before transferring to Troy.

The Warhawks added 15 transfers and signed 38 players in the 2024 class in an effort to rebuild the program. Their top transfers include quarterbacks General Booty from Oklahoma and Reese Mooney from North Texas, wide receiver Tyler Griffin from UCF, offensive tackle Devon Smith from New Mexico and offensive guard Carter Miller from James Madison. The top signee was defensive tackle Jaden Hamlin from Southwest Mississippi C.C.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Junior running back Hunter Smith led ULM in rushing with 507 yards and three touchdowns on 94 carries last fall.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Junior David Godsey Jr. is a returning starter at cornerback. He had 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups last season.

OUTLOOK: This is a complete rebuilding job under Vincent after ULM lost its final 10 games last season including a 47-3 loss at Texas A&M and 35-3 loss at Ole Miss. The Warhawks ranked 112th in total offense and 129th in total defense a year ago. ULM returns just one starter on offense, left guard Elijah Fischer, and five on defense. ULM should have some things figured out by game 10 but this is a game Auburn should win handily coming off a bye week.

