Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2024 schedule with the first road game of the season.

AUBURN | Year two of the Hugh Freeze era gets underway with five consecutive home game before spending the entire month of October on the road.

WHO: Georgia (13-1 last season, 8-0 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 5, Flex (afternoon or night)

WHERE: Sanford Stadium (92,746)

SERIES: Georgia leads 64-56-8

WHAT’S NEW: In his ninth season at Georgia, Kirby Smart hired Travaris Robinson from Alabama as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach and Josh Crawford from Georgia Tech as running backs coach. The Bulldogs added 11 transfers in the offseason led by Florida running back Trevor Etienne and Miami receiver Colbie Young. Both should be key playmakers on offense. Arizona State quarterback transfer Jaden Rashada was another big addition that will compete for the starting position next year.

UGA also signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2024 and freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson and freshman safety KJ Bolden came out of spring practice in contention for starting jobs.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Carson Beck is probably the best quarterback in the country and is projected as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a spectacular first season as a starter completing 302 of 417 passes (72.4 percent) for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Mykel Williams is moving from defensive end to outside linebacker and is expected to be one of the SEC’s best pass rushers. He had 18 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks as a sophomore last season. He’s also projected as a first-round pick in the ’25 draft.

OUTLOOK: Georgia or Ohio State are just about everybody’s preseason pick as the national championship favorite. The Bulldogs won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 22, and were undefeated in 2023 before losing to Alabama 27-24 in the SEC Championship game and finishing sixth in the CFP rankings. They’re loaded for another run in ’24. Beck lost his top target, tight end Brock Bowers, but returns plenty of weapons on offense plus some key transfers. UGA also returns four starters on the offensive line led by All-American guard Tate Ratledge. The defense returns six starters with the only minor concern being a secondary, which has to replace three of five starters.

Auburn hasn’t won at Georgia since 2005 and most of the trips since have been lopsided losses. AU will again be a big underdog this fall and there remains a big talent gap between the two programs. Hugh Freeze and his staff are working hard in recruiting to level the playing field but it’s going to take a couple of more classes.

