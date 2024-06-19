Today, we begin an early look at Auburn’s 2024 schedule with the opener against an in-state FCS opponent.

The schedule includes big home matchups against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, and road contests at Georgia and Alabama.

AUBURN | Year two of the Hugh Freeze era gets underway with five consecutive home game before spending the entire month of October on the road.

WHO: Alabama A&M (5-6 last season, 3-5 SWAC)

WHEN: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)

SERIES: Auburn leads 2-0

WHAT’S NEW: Alabama A&M added a couple Power 5 offensive line transfers in Minnesota’s Tyrell Lawrence and Georgia Tech’s Elias Clay. The Bulldogs also added Liberty linebacker Olan Robinson and Western Kentucky defensive tackle Khristian Zachary.

Freshman running back Kolton Nero rushed for 2,043 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior at Foley (Ala.) High last season. Wide receivers Aaron Rogers had 40 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Mobile Christian HS and DeQuadrion Welch had 81 catches for 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns for Noxubee County in Macon, Miss.

After allowing 27.4 points per game last season, which ranked eighth in the SWAC, the Bulldogs hired Thomas Howard as defensive coordinator. As the DC at South Carolina State last season, Howard’s defense led the MEAC in rush defense and was third in total defense.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Splitting the quarterback duties last season, junior Xavier Lankford returns after completing 81 of 144 passes for 904 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 294 yards and six more touchdowns.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Safety Kaleb Dawson is back for his senior season after finishing with 50 tackles, 6.0 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups last fall.

OUTLOOK: Auburn beat Alabama A&M 51-7 in 2012, which was an AU team that finished 3-9, and 55-0 in 2016. This year’s contest should have a similar outcome and be an opportunity to get a lot of young players their first taste of college football.