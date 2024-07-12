Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2024 schedule with an October road trip following the first off-week.

AUBURN | Year two of the Hugh Freeze era gets underway with five consecutive home game before spending the entire month of October on the road.

WHO: Missouri (11-2 last season, 6-2 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 19, Early (11 a.m. — noon)

WHERE: Memorial Stadium (62,621)

SERIES: Auburn leads 3-1

WHAT’S NEW: Fifth-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz returns most of his staff from last year but added defensive coordinator Corey Batoon from South Alabama and defensive line/edge coach Brian Early from Houston during the offseason. The Tigers were busy in the portal with 15 additions including Georgia State’s Marcus Carroll and Appalachian State’s Nate Noel to step in for last season’s SEC-leading rusher Cody Schrader, and Oklahoma offensive tackle Cayden Green.

On the other side of the ball, Florida defensive tackle Chris McClellan, Michigan linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, Georgia edge Darris Smith and Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride are transfers expected to contribute early along with five-star freshman defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Luther Burden III is one of the nation’s top wide receivers and a potential top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The junior had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards with nine touchdowns.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Edge Johnny Walker Jr. had a breakout sophomore season in 2023 with 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

OUTLOOK: Drinkwitz was a quality control assistant at Auburn in 2010-11 and his staff has several former AU coaches including cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, running backs coach Curtis Luper, tight ends coach Erik Link, director of operations Andy Lutz and strength coach Ryan Russell. They’ll be working with a talented team that returns seven starters on offense and five on defense. Mizzou should have one of the nation’s best passing attacks with Burden, a couple of more veteran receivers and senior quarterback Brady Cook, who threw for 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. The offensive line is a slight area of concern with the need to replace three starters.

Missouri’s defense came on at the end of last season, holding a talented Ohio State offense to a field goal in a 14-3 win in the Cotton Bowl. Only five starters return and a new coordinator is in charge so it may be a similar situation with the unit improving as the season goes on. The secondary returns just two of five starters but the defensive line and linebackers should be a strength.

Auburn will probably be an underdog in Columbia, but this is one of those road games that AU will have a chance to pull off an upset. For Auburn to reach eight or nine wins, it’s going to need to pick up a road win or two and this game and the following one at Kentucky are the two best opportunities.

