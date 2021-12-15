AUBURN | Auburn enters early signing day with 15 commitments and hoping to make a big final push toward a top 15 class.

Stay tuned to Signing Day Central throughout Wednesday as we update all the news on commitments, flips and signings.

SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)

11:20 a.m. -- LB Robert Woodyard signs with AU.

11:12 a.m. -- In a shocker, the nation's No. 1 prospect, ATH Travis Hunter, flips from FSU and signs with Jackson State.

11:08 a.m. -- OL Eston Harris signs with AU.

11:06 a.m. -- Auburn up to No. 15 in the team recruiting rankings after the addition of Brown.

10:57 a.m. -- Auburn with another big Signing Day commitment from WR Camden Brown.

10:37 a.m. -- CB Keionte Scott is AU's 13th signee.

10:34 a.m. -- Auburn is up to No. 17 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings after the commitments of Woodyard and Scott.

10:25 a.m. -- Former AU commit Kobi Albert signs with Kentucky.

10:20 a.m. -- LB Powell Gordon signs with AU.

10:15 a.m. -- 4-star LB Robert Woodyard flips his commitment from Alabama to Auburn.

10:07 a.m. -- JUCO CB Keionte Scott commits to Auburn.

9:55 a.m. -- DT Enyce Sledge signs with AU.

9:51 a.m. -- LB Demario Tolan signs with LSU.

9:33 a.m. -- S Marquise Gilbert is AU's 10th signee of the 2022 class.

8:54 a.m. -- WR Omari Kelly signs with the Tigers.

8:41 a.m. -- Former LSU commit, CB JaDarian Rhym, has signed with Auburn.

8:06 a.m. -- DB Austin Ausberry signs with AU.

7:52 a.m. -- K Alex McPherson is Auburn's sixth signee for the 2022 class.

7:33 a.m. -- TE Micah Riley-Ducker signs with AU.

7:19 a.m. -- WR Jay Fair signs with AU.

7:04 a.m. -- RB Justin Williams commits to Tennessee.

7:02 a.m. -- S Caleb Wooden inks with the Tigers.

6:52 a.m. -- QB Holden Geriner has signed with Auburn.

6:30 a.m. -- RB Damari Alston is AU's first signee of the 2022 class.

6:20 a.m. -- Auburn begins the day with 15 commitments and ranked No. 30 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

6 a.m. — Faxes and/or emails can officially start rolling in from the Eastern time zone.

SIGNING DAY ITINERARY (All times Central)

RB Justin Williams 7 a.m.

LB DeMario Tolan 9 a.m.

LB Robert Woodyard 10 a.m.

CB Keionte Scott approximately 10 a.m.

WR Camden Brown 11 a.m.

DL Khurtiss Perry noon

WR Darrius Clemons 2 p.m.

DT Jeffrey M’ba Dec. 19

RB TreVonte’ Citizen maybe February

DL/OL Antavious Woody maybe February

