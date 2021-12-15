Auburn lands another 4-star JUCO DB in Keionte Scott
Auburn has gotten a commitment from JUCO CB Keionte Scott just a few days after landing JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert.
With expected departures of Roger McCreary, Bydarrius Knighten and Smoke Monday, getting some experienced players to step in and play right away was a priority for this staff.
Well, the Auburn staff has now done exactly that.
Scott will have four years to play three seasons.
The message the Auburn coaches sold him on?
"As far as just Roger being gone and filling in that spot that's going to open up and just being able to come in and be in the program," Scott said.
Scott is the 15th commit in Auburn's class.