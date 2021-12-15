4-star WR Camden Brown chooses Auburn

Camden Brown, a 4-star WR from St. Thomas Aquinas, chose Auburn over Pitt, Georgia and Florida State on Wednesday.

Auburn was lacking in big, playmaking receivers this season but one is on the way for next year.

"Coach Keyz (Eric Keisau) he was just talking about how I was going to be playing," Brown said. "All the receivers that are leaving and stuff like that. That really stood out to me."

Brown is the third WR commit in the class for Auburn, joining Omari Kelly and Jay Fair.

The immediate shot at playing time was a big factor for Brown.

"Opportunities always stand out to me," Brown said.



