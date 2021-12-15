Auburn flips Tide commit

AUBURN | One of the nation's top linebackers has made a Signing Day flip.

Robert Woodyard, rated by Rivals as a 4-star and the nation's No. 5 inside linebacker, has switched his commitment and signed with Auburn after being committed to Alabama since June of 2020.

“My family and I decided for the next three or four years I’ll be headed to the Plains. War Eagle,” said Woodyard during a signing ceremony at Williamson High School. “I had it in my mind for at least three weeks. It was just the best fit for me. For me, it was just, I think I’m the best fit for Auburn. Just how they play their role, I could be coming off the edge. It doesn’t matter. I can do it all … I’m just ready to get to work.”