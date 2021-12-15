Auburn flips Tide commit
AUBURN | One of the nation's top linebackers has made a Signing Day flip.
Robert Woodyard, rated by Rivals as a 4-star and the nation's No. 5 inside linebacker, has switched his commitment and signed with Auburn after being committed to Alabama since June of 2020.
“My family and I decided for the next three or four years I’ll be headed to the Plains. War Eagle,” said Woodyard during a signing ceremony at Williamson High School. “I had it in my mind for at least three weeks. It was just the best fit for me. For me, it was just, I think I’m the best fit for Auburn. Just how they play their role, I could be coming off the edge. It doesn’t matter. I can do it all … I’m just ready to get to work.”
The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Woodyard, a standout at Williamson High School in Mobile, Ala., officially visited Auburn in June and has been heavily pursued by AU linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding.
Woodyard had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in October. He had 133 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and two interceptions as a junior. He also got work on offense as a senior, scoring three touchdowns on five touches including a 50-yard run.
Woodyard is one of 16 players nationwide named as a High School Butkus Award semifinalist. He is rated the No 9 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2022 class.
Auburn must replace two senior linebackers, Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten, giving Woodyard an opportunity to step in and play right away.