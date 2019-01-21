Davis had 41 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight pass breakups and two interceptions last season.

The veteran of the group is senior Javaris Davis, who has 24 career starts including six at nickel and five at cornerback last season. When healthy, he’s got the skill set to thrive at nickel and that’s probably where he’ll spend most of his time in 2019.

AUBURN | The last in a series of position-by-position looks at Auburn’s roster in 2019 is cornerback and nickel. The Tigers must replace Jamel Dean, who started 22 games at cornerback the last two seasons, but return the remainder of the depth chart.

Junior Noah Igbinoghene is the next most experienced cornerback with nine starts last fall after making the transition from playing wide receiver as a freshman. He had 50 tackles and led the team with 11 pass breakups. Igbinoghene also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas.

Junior Jordyn Peters started three games at nickel in 2018 and like Igbinoghene is a standout on special teams with three blocked punts. He added 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Sophomore Christian Tutt will have an opportunity to win a starting position at cornerback after playing in 11 games including two starts as a true freshman last fall. He had 25 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Those four should form the core of the cornerback and nickel group with several young returning players and incoming players that can also fill important roles starting with sophomore Roger McCreary, who played in eight games as a true freshman last season.

Sophomores Traivon Leonard and Devan Barrett should provide depth. This will be a big offseason for Barrett, who converted from running back prior to last season.

The Tigers signed four talented defensive backs in December including early enrollees Cam’Ron Kelly and Zion Puckett, who are expected to get their first look at cornerback this spring. Auburn also signed Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson and are expected to add one more defensive back in January.

MORE ROSTER OUTLOOKS: QB, DT, RB, DE and Buck, WR, LB, OL, S, TE/HB