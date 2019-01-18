Cox was a big part of Auburn’s offense the last four year as a blocker, receiver out of the backfield and occasional runner. He finished his career with 273 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

AUBURN | The next in a series of position-by-position looks at Auburn’s roster in 2019 is tight end and H-back. The Tigers return all of their scholarship tight ends and add two more this spring, but must replace fullback/H-back Chandler Cox.

There are several option to replace Cox in 2019 including redshirt freshman Harold Joiner and walk-ons Spencer Nigh and Chase Cramer. Joiner worked as a running back last fall and had three carries for nine yards and a touchdown in two games. He was signed as a potential H-back and this spring should be an opportunity for him to make the transition.

Nigh served as the backup last season and is certainly a capable blocker. The senior has played in 26 career games.

Auburn could also add a potential H-back in the 2019 class with Kameron Brown, the brother of defensive tackle Derrick Brown, coming in for an official visit this weekend.

At tight end, walk-on and designated blocker Tucker Brown has graduated, but Auburn returns senior Sal Cannella and sophomore John Samuel Shenker.

Cannella has been used more as a big slot receiver his first two seasons at AU, but could take on a more traditional role with another offseason in the weight room. He had 12 receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Shenker certainly fits the bill physically of an every-down tight end. He had three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown last fall, but could see his role increase in 2019.

The Tigers added two more tight ends to the roster in January in high school signees Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm. Deal will miss out on spring practice as he recovers from knee surgery, but Fromm should compete right away for playing time. He’s more of a big receiver right now, but will have winter and summer workouts to add to his 6-foot-4 frame.

