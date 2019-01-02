Ryan Davis will leave with a school-record 178 receptions but the Tigers are well equipped to replace him with the rest of the receiving corps including senior Darius Slayton scheduled to return.

AUBURN | The next in a series of position-by-position looks at Auburn’s roster in 2019 is wide receiver. It looks like it could be the deepest and most talented position on the team despite the loss of the school’s all-time leading receiver.

Slayton led the team with 670 receiving yards and tied for the team-lead with five receiving touchdowns. He had a monster Music City Bowl, shredding Purdue for 160 yards and three touchdowns on just three receptions.

And he’s certainly not the only big-play receiving threat on the team. Seth Williams led Auburn averaging 20.5 yards per catch as a true freshman and also tied Slayton with five touchdowns. Another true freshman, Anthony Schwartz, averaged 11.6 yards every time he touched the ball, combining for seven touchdowns rushing and receiving.

Auburn will also get back senior Will Hastings and junior Eli Stove, who both missed most of this past season with knee injuries. Hastings had 26 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns in 2017 while Stove added 29 receptions for 265 yards and 30 carries for 315 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

Further depth will come from junior Marquis McClain, sophomore Shedrick Jackson, redshirt freshmen Matthew Hill and Kolbi Fuqua and signee Ja’Varrius Johnson. If five-star commitment George Pickens signs in February, the Tigers will add another big-time player to the offensive attack.

