Wanogho, the unit’s top NFL prospect, is set to return with 20 career starts at left tackle under his belt. He’s made consistent improvement after moving from defensive line following a redshirt season and has the potential to develop into an All-SEC performer if he can take the next step.

With Prince Tega Wanogho announcing Monday afternoon his plan to return for his senior season, the Tigers could potentially have five senior starters on the offensive line.

AUBURN | The next in a series of position-by-position looks at Auburn’s roster in 2019 is the offensive line. It should be a position of relative strength with the entire group scheduled to return including all five starters.

He’ll play beside senior left guard Marquel Harrell for a second-straight season. When healthy, Harrell has the ability to get a lot of push in the running game and should give Auburn a strong left side to run behind.

Senior Kaleb Kim returns after starting eight games at center last season along with sophomore Nick Brahms, who started the other five games. They’ll compete for the starting position again in the spring and preseason.

Senior right guard Mike Horton returns with 20 career starts under his belt. He’s the presumptive starter in 2019 but could receive a push from some younger players such as sophomores Brodarious Hamm and Tashawn Manning or redshirt freshman Kameron Stutts.

Senior Jack Driscoll returns after starting 12 of 13 games at right tackle last season. He came to Auburn as a graduate transfer from UMass with two years of eligibility remaining.

Key backups scheduled to return include senior Bailey Sharp, junior Prince Michael Sammons, sophomores Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley, and redshirt freshman Jalil Irvin. Signees Keiondre Jones and Justin Osborne plus whatever the Tigers add to the mix on the second signing day will join the unit this summer.

The key for the group is two-fold. First, the returning starters need to improve across the board. They showed improvement the last month of the regular season and the bowl game and need to continue that step forward. Overall, they were a below average SEC offensive line last season. They can be better next season, but it’s going to take a lot of work.

Secondly, Auburn must establish some talented depth and have competitive replacements lined up for 2020, when it may have to replace all five starters. That’s especially true at the left tackle position where the Tigers don’t appear to have a replacement for Wanogho on the current roster.

MORE ROSTER OUTLOOKS: QB, DT, RB, DE and Buck, WR, LB