Recent transfers 'needed' for Auburn

Flash forward a few weeks and Harsin and Auburn have done just that. First Auburn brought in Dazalin Worsham , a receiver previously at Miami who went to high school at Hewitt-Trussville. Then after they visited, Auburn landed Iowa State transfer safety Craig McDonald and Memphis DL transfer Morris Joseph just a few days apart.

Before Auburn's AMBUSH event in Montgomery early in May, Bryan Harsin talked about the need to bring in some transfers at certain areas. Wide receiver, defensive back and replacing some of the depth lost along the defensive line were a few areas highlighted.

"Yeah, I meant what I said," Harsin said before Bruce Pearl's Fore The Children Golf Classic. "Because we needed to. Each of those guys, we'll find out. That's really what we have to — get these guys on campus, and see what they can do. We think they're good players. They're really great people."

Auburn was most familiar with Worsham, thanks to his ties to the state of Alabama already. Along with that, Auburn has a former Hewitt-Trussville receiver in Ja'Varrius Johnson on roster and one set to enroll in Omari Kelly.

Worsham was an interesting case in the transfer portal, as he never recorded a stat at Miami, but injuries played a part in him not seeing the field. This spring he had worked his way to the top of the depth chart, but opted to test the waters in the transfer portal before ultimately landing at Auburn.

Johnson's prior relationship with Worsham along with Auburn's relationship with Hewitt-Trussville helped bring him in.

"He was obviously excited about that," Harsin said was Johnson's reaction. "I think a relationship was built there — so with his coaches, you talk to people and you ask them questions for our program that we need to know, and we get the answers that we want. They're going to tell us the truth. I feel like that's what happened in this case.

"When he gets in here, he's going to need to come in and work and still play and prove himself and all those things. That's what this opportunity will provide for him -- getting a guy in our program, but also, he knows some guys and there's an expectation there for him to come in here and give us his very best. And that's what he wants to do."

Auburn was also looking to add more to the defensive backfield, whether at safety or corner, and did that with McDonald. McDonald redshirted his freshman year at Iowa State before working his way into the rotation his second year, recording 41 tackles and two interceptions for the Cyclones.

"They thought I was a good fit and I think it’s a good fit for me too," McDonald said.

The final addition through the portal came in Joseph, who transferred in to help replace some of the depth lost along the defensive line. Joseph started at UTSA before going to Iowa Western and then spending the last three seasons at Memphis.

Harsin says Auburn isn't done in the portal, though, with some scholarship spots still remaining if they find the right players to use them on.