Auburn lands transfer safety
Auburn has added another piece from the transfer portal to its roster.
Former Iowa State safety Craig McDonald announced that he was committing to Auburn on Saturday.
McDonald, originally a 3-star recruit out of Minneapolis, MN, signed with the Cyclones in the 2020 class.
After redshirting in 2020, McDonald appeared in Iowa State’s final 12 games of the season accumulating 41 total tackles and two interceptions.
McDonald's commitment pushes Auburn's safety room to six members with Zion Puckett being the only upperclassman in the group.
McDonald is the seventh player Auburn has landed in the portal this offseason and the second DB along with DJ James.
McDonald will have three years of eligibility remaining.