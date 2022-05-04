Former in-state standout transfers home

Dazalin Worsham , a former standout at Hewitt-Trussville High School who spent his first two years of college at Miami, has announced his transfer to Auburn.

A name that may be familiar to some in the state of Alabama is coming home.

A 3-star in the Class of 2020, Worsham did not record a stat during his two years with the Canes. Injuries, however, played a key part in him not being on the field.

This spring Worsham had worked his way into the second- and first-team on the depth chart.

Worsham is listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and comes in at a spot where Auburn needs some help. Auburn had just seven scholarship receivers during spring practice — eight including TE/WR Landen King.

Freshmen Camden Brown and Omari Kelly will be arriving on campus soon, but a transfer was still something Auburn felt was important to bring in for next year.

Worsham has three years of eligibility remaining.