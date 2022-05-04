Former in-state standout transfers home
A name that may be familiar to some in the state of Alabama is coming home.
Dazalin Worsham, a former standout at Hewitt-Trussville High School who spent his first two years of college at Miami, has announced his transfer to Auburn.
A 3-star in the Class of 2020, Worsham did not record a stat during his two years with the Canes. Injuries, however, played a key part in him not being on the field.
This spring Worsham had worked his way into the second- and first-team on the depth chart.
Worsham is listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and comes in at a spot where Auburn needs some help. Auburn had just seven scholarship receivers during spring practice — eight including TE/WR Landen King.
Freshmen Camden Brown and Omari Kelly will be arriving on campus soon, but a transfer was still something Auburn felt was important to bring in for next year.
Worsham has three years of eligibility remaining.