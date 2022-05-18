Memphis transfer DL picks Auburn

AUBURN | Auburn added some much needed depth to its defensive line Wednesday with the addition of Memphis transfer Morris Joseph.

The Orange, Texas native chose the Tigers following an official visit last weekend. He also considered Georgia Tech and Arkansas.

Joseph, 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, has one year of eligibility remaining. He totaled 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games for Memphis last fall including nine starts.

The Tigers lost six defensive linemen to the transfer portal, returning just six from last season plus bringing in two signees in the 2022 class.

Joseph started his college career at UTSA and then spent a season at Iowa Western before playing the previous three seasons at Memphis.