Brown's journey to Auburn was unlike any of the other member of the 2023 class. He had committed to Hugh Freeze months before the head coach took the job in Auburn, as the 6-foot-4 quarterback from Nashville was supposed to be Freeze's quarterback at Liberty.

Now, he's set to start as a redshirt freshman for an SEC program.

It was a phenomenal senior season for Brown, who completed 73.3% of his passes for 3,264 yards and 47 touchdowns, while having just three passes intercepted. All while leading his team to a state title and perfect 13-0 record.

One of those programs stood out among the rest — a private university in Lynchburg, Va., with a former SEC head coach at the helm. Brown committed to Liberty and Freeze on June 16 ahead of his senior season.

Seven schools reached out to Brown and offered him a scholarship ahead of his senior year at the Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. Pittsburgh, Eastern Kentucky, UT Martin, Illinois, Liberty, Austin Peay and Minnesota were the only programs that extended an offer.

However, his collegiate future came into question when Freeze took the Auburn job and left Liberty Nov. 28. Two days after that, Brown's high school head coach — Trent Dilfer — was named the head coach at UAB.

Brown was suddenly having to reevaluate things with less than a month until the early signing period.

It didn't take long for Dilfer to offer Brown a spot at UAB, wanting to carry the success they had found at the high school level over to the collegiate level. However, Hugh Freeze also came calling.

"He wants to get me down at Auburn," Brown said.

Brown decided to visit both programs, UAB first and Auburn second. His first trip to the Plains took place on a Sunday in December, leaving him incredibly impressed but still without an offer.

"This place is amazing," Brown said. ""It’s insane. I’ve never seen anything like that facility. They’ve thought through everything and every single thing you would need as a player, they have there."

The Auburn offer finally came Dec. 19, and one day later, Brown signed with the Tigers. In his announcement on social media, he thanked Dilfer for everything he'd done for him and thanked the Auburn staff for the opportunity to play for an SEC program.

Well, nearly two years have passed since that moment. And that opportunity has arrived.

Auburn kicks off against New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. CST.