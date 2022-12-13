"It was a great visit, coaches were awesome," Brown said. "This place is amazing. This is my first time seeing it, so it’s really cool to see."

The 2023 quarterback had previously been committed to Hugh Freeze at Liberty, but when Freeze departed for Auburn, Brown de-committed from the Flames. He was on Auburn's campus Sunday on an unofficial visit, checking out what the Tigers have to offer.

While Brown has not officially been offered by Auburn yet, he feels that it could be coming soon. How soon?

"They are working on it and are gonna reach out to me at some point during the week," Brown said.

During his visit, Brown met with Freeze, did a photoshoot and got an inside look at Auburn's new Woltosz Football Performance Center.

"It’s insane. I’ve never seen anything like that facility," Brown said. "They’ve thought through everything and every single thing you would need as a player, they have there."

Following back-to-back losing seasons, the new facility is just one of the components Auburn is using to work toward future success. Another component? Look no further than the current coaching staff, according to Brown.

"With the coaches they have, they can do something really special here," Brown said. "That’s awesome to see. It’s exciting to see the future and the potential that they have here."