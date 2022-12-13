Former Liberty QB commit on AU: 'This place is amazing'
Hank Brown was blown away by his Auburn visit.
The 2023 quarterback had previously been committed to Hugh Freeze at Liberty, but when Freeze departed for Auburn, Brown de-committed from the Flames. He was on Auburn's campus Sunday on an unofficial visit, checking out what the Tigers have to offer.
"It was a great visit, coaches were awesome," Brown said. "This place is amazing. This is my first time seeing it, so it’s really cool to see."
While Brown has not officially been offered by Auburn yet, he feels that it could be coming soon. How soon?
"They are working on it and are gonna reach out to me at some point during the week," Brown said.
During his visit, Brown met with Freeze, did a photoshoot and got an inside look at Auburn's new Woltosz Football Performance Center.
"It’s insane. I’ve never seen anything like that facility," Brown said. "They’ve thought through everything and every single thing you would need as a player, they have there."
Following back-to-back losing seasons, the new facility is just one of the components Auburn is using to work toward future success. Another component? Look no further than the current coaching staff, according to Brown.
"With the coaches they have, they can do something really special here," Brown said. "That’s awesome to see. It’s exciting to see the future and the potential that they have here."
Brown is essentially down to two schools: Auburn and UAB. He picked up the UAB offer rather quick, once Trent Dilfer settled into his role as the new head coach of the Blazers.
Dilfer served as Brown's head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, where Brown and the Mustangs just won a state title. During the season, Brown threw for 47 touchdowns and only had three passes intercepted.
"Knowing Coach Dilfer and how great of a person he is, as well as coach, I know he wants what’s best for me," Brown said. "It’s gonna be a pretty tough decision."
Brown plans to make his decision within the next week and a half, before signing early.