Suddenly, Hank Brown is at a crossroads. Just a couple of weeks ago, he was committed to play football for Hugh Freeze at Liberty. Now, Freeze is at Auburn and Brown backed off his Liberty pledge Dec. 3. His high school head coach? Just accepted the same spot at UAB. There's a decision to make for the 6-foot-4 quarterback, who wants to explore every option. He's already visited UAB; Auburn is next on the list, as Brown plans to visit unofficially Sunday and check out Freeze's vision for the program. "I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s building," Brown said of Freeze. "I’m excited to see what he’s planning on doing, who he’s planning on bringing in and then also seeing what he’s gonna do with the QB room."

Hank Brown plans to visit Auburn unofficially on Sunday.

Freeze recruited Brown to play at Liberty, but has yet to extend the Auburn offer to the Nashville product. Brown feels that the offer could come soon, as he has a close relationship with the head coach. "We have a really good relationship," Brown said. "Hugh is an awesome, authentic guy who is obviously a great coach and 100% deserved that Auburn head coaching job. He’s been recruiting me throughout that whole process at Liberty and now he wants to get me down at Auburn." While Brown isn't familiar with Auburn aside from a couple of his friends that attend the school, that could change with Freeze's staff. "He’s bringing in a lot of people from Liberty and I’m really familiar with them," Brown said. "The quarterbacks coach at Liberty, I’ve been talking with him, he’s at Auburn now."