In the final three games of the Fall World Series, the Orange and Blue teams combined for 40 runs. Designated hitter Christian Hall, a UAB transfer, hit .417 in four games with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Blue team to victory and a steak dinner at the team meal Wednesday night.

“Up and down the lineup, I think we had some guys get hot that helped us and I felt like we lengthened our lineup a little bit here for this Fall World Series,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Offensively, we’ve been slow. I think that’s because all the pitching that we do have back. I think it was because we only have 47 percent of our offense back.

“I think it’s taken time but I’m starting to see better and better at-bats, see some power and see some guys with some running game potential.”

Other standouts on the winning Blue side include first baseman Ty Malden, who batted .364 with two doubles and four RBI, and centerfielder Chris Stanfield, who hit .308 with a double and three RBI.

Infielder Javon Hernandez batted .462 with two doubles to lead the Orange team. Bobby Peirce hit .400 with a double, home run and five RBI, Ike Irish .308 with three doubles and four RBI and Cooper McMurray .231 with two home runs and four RBI.

McMurray spent most of the fall rehabbing from minor knee surgery but was able to swing the bat in the FWS.

“Getting Cooper McMurray back for this fall world series and him hitting two home runs, man, that’s a piece that’s been missing all fall,” said Thompson. “So that’s good to see at the very end. I saw enough power, enough speed, some base running. I think we can defend the field.”

After battling to a 0-0 tie in the first game behind strong starting performances by Christian Herberholz and Will Cannon, Blue won game two 7-3 and rallied to win game three 8-7. Orange bounced back for a 10-5 win in game four.

On the mound, John Armstrong and Zach Crotchfelt both threw 2.0 scoreless innings for the Blue team while Elliott Bray threw 4.0 shutout innings, and Hayden Murphy and Ben Bosse threw 2.0 shutout innings apiece for the Orange team.