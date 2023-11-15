Bats heat up in Fall World Series
AUBURN | The bats finally came alive as Auburn’s closed out its fall practice.
In the final three games of the Fall World Series, the Orange and Blue teams combined for 40 runs. Designated hitter Christian Hall, a UAB transfer, hit .417 in four games with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Blue team to victory and a steak dinner at the team meal Wednesday night.
The Orange team will be dining on hot dogs.
“Up and down the lineup, I think we had some guys get hot that helped us and I felt like we lengthened our lineup a little bit here for this Fall World Series,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Offensively, we’ve been slow. I think that’s because all the pitching that we do have back. I think it was because we only have 47 percent of our offense back.
“I think it’s taken time but I’m starting to see better and better at-bats, see some power and see some guys with some running game potential.”
Other standouts on the winning Blue side include first baseman Ty Malden, who batted .364 with two doubles and four RBI, and centerfielder Chris Stanfield, who hit .308 with a double and three RBI.
Infielder Javon Hernandez batted .462 with two doubles to lead the Orange team. Bobby Peirce hit .400 with a double, home run and five RBI, Ike Irish .308 with three doubles and four RBI and Cooper McMurray .231 with two home runs and four RBI.
McMurray spent most of the fall rehabbing from minor knee surgery but was able to swing the bat in the FWS.
“Getting Cooper McMurray back for this fall world series and him hitting two home runs, man, that’s a piece that’s been missing all fall,” said Thompson. “So that’s good to see at the very end. I saw enough power, enough speed, some base running. I think we can defend the field.”
After battling to a 0-0 tie in the first game behind strong starting performances by Christian Herberholz and Will Cannon, Blue won game two 7-3 and rallied to win game three 8-7. Orange bounced back for a 10-5 win in game four.
On the mound, John Armstrong and Zach Crotchfelt both threw 2.0 scoreless innings for the Blue team while Elliott Bray threw 4.0 shutout innings, and Hayden Murphy and Ben Bosse threw 2.0 shutout innings apiece for the Orange team.
Thompson singled out his infield as one of the most improved areas on the team. The Tigers brought in three transfers — Hernandez, Cooper Weiss and Deric Fabian — along with junior college standout Kaleb Freeman to compete at second, shortstop and third base with returning players Caden Green, Gavin Miller and Brody Moss.
He also likes the depth at catcher with Irish, Carter Wright and freshman Cale Stricklin.
Auburn will resume practice in January with the season getting started Feb. 16.
“We’ll have our player meetings and then talk about what’s the one thing you can do to be better when you get back,” said Thompson. “It’s tough when you’re not with the group and have that accountability every day. We had a great fall and we’ll start talking about taking the next steps getting back here the first day of school in January and beginning preparations for the ’24 season.”
NEWCOMERS ENERGIZE INFIELD COMPETITION