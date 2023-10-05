But the MLB prospect elected to return for his fourth season and was back on the mound this week as the Tigers opened fall practice.

That’s all Auburn ace starter Joseph Gonzalez was able to provide last season before being shutdown with shoulder soreness and eventually undergoing surgery.

“I think it’s awesome. Getting to see him throw a couple of days ago was unbelievable,” said junior right-hander Will Cannon.

While most of AU’s pitchers that throw this fall will rest for 30-40 days before picking it back up in January, the plan for Gonzalez is to continue on a throwing program from now through the start of the season.

“Joseph started Monday and will probably have to stay here over the break and continue to build up for the entire season,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He might be more ready for opening weekend than any pitcher. Instead of the up and down, we’re starting and we’re going to try to carry him through the whole year.”

Gonzalez threw 5.0 scoreless innings in his lone start last season. As a sophomore, the right-hander was 7-4 with a 3.22 ERA.

He’s one of a number of veteran pitchers returning from last season including Cannon, seniors Christian Herberholz, Tanner Bauman and Konner Copeland, juniors Chase Allsup, John Armstrong and Parker Carlson, and sophomores Drew Nelson, Zach Crotchfelt and Hayden Murphy.

The Tigers also brought in UAB transfer Carson Myers and several talented signees in the 2023 class including Cam Tilly.

“We got taught last year from the older guys. We have to do that this year and serve them a little bit,” said Cannon. “I think it’s kinda like a flip-flop this year. Last year, we were young on the mound, old in the lineup. But this year, we’re young in the lineup and old in the bullpen and on the mound.”