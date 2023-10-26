While most of AU’s pitchers will rest their arms between the end of fall drills in November and the start of preseason practice in January, Gonzalez will continue to throw right through until the start of the season.

AUBURN | Auburn’s got a plan for Joseph Gonzalez and so far the ace pitcher is right on schedule.

“We’re excited about the strategy,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We think it’s the right way to get him back. Not only to the level he was, but hopefully a step forward. Nothing but good reports so far on Joseph.”

Gonzalez started one game last season before a shoulder injury ultimately ended his season. As a sophomore in 2022, he was 7-4 with a 3.22 ERA.

FRESHMAN COULD CLOSE: True freshman Cam Tilly has been a standout during the first few weeks of fall. The right-hander, who struck out 225 batters during his three-year high school career, was one of AU’s top signees in the 2023 class.

"I love a freshman that comes in — because they’ve all started their whole life — to see somebody come in and want this,” said Thompson. “He was a starter in high school but closed for USA Baseball and caught the bug. He likes it.”

MORE MOUND STANDOUTS: Auburn returns 80 percent of its innings from last season so the pitching staff should be a team strength. One returning player that has stood out this fall is senior left-hander Tanner Bauman. “It looks like the slot is repeating more. And it’s not like a good inning and then a slot change and fighting it,” said Thompson. “I think him and Teaf have worked really hard to get something consistent with the slot and that’s really allowed him to throw some good innings. I’m excited. I feel like he’s taken a jump in velo.”

Thompson is also excited about UAB transfer Carson Myers. The junior left-hander could be one of AU’s weekend starters although those roles won’t be decided until early next year. “He’s made a couple of tweaks and adjustments and from his first outing to where he’s at now, it’s getting pretty exciting.”

GOOD MOVES: Thompson has been pleased with the move of Chris Stanfield from left to centerfield and Ike Irish from DH to catcher. Both came in and made immediate impacts as true freshmen last season. “Stanfield is starting to crank it up. He’s stealing some bases. Ike has been Ike, which is good and what you’d expect. I think he’s getting to the pull side more with a little more backspin, a little more lift. That would be exciting.”

POSITION BATTLES: The competition is most intense in the infield where second base, shortstop and third base are all up for grabs. The main candidates in the infield include transfers Cooper Weiss, Deric Fabian and Javon Hernandez, senior Caden Green, sophomore Gavin Miller and freshman Sam Robertson. Sophomore right-hander pitcher Hayden Murphy has also been swinging the bat well this fall and could be an option at a corner infield spot or DH. There’s also a tight competition in left field with transfer Mason Maners battling freshmen Cole Edwards and Cade Belyeu. Thompson said he’s also pleased with the play of his backup catchers behind Irish in senior Carter Wright and freshman Cale Stricklin.

A COUPLE OF INJURIES: Junior Cooper McMurray, the returning starter at first base, is recovering from minor knee surgery. He recently started hitting and should start running soon. He’s expected to be 100 percent for the start of preseason practice. Freshman infielder Eric Guevara tore his ACL during a non-contact drill and will be out for the season after undergoing surgery.

“He had a Ryan Bliss-type feeling of a freshman coming in. He’s physical, a 200-pound infielder with a quick enough bat. He’s great with the glove at shortstop. He’s going to be a great player so that was disappointing for our program. Injuries happen but he’s got a bright, bright future. We got to see enough to be really, really excited about Eric."