“Very excited about this class with some very talented guys on the mound,” said AU associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker. “It starts on the mound and especially in our state. We were fortunate some of the best players in the country for starters came out of our state.”

The Tigers will sign a 2024 class Wednesday that is ranked No. 4 in the country by Perfect Game. It’s AU’s highest finish in the Perfect Game team recruiting rankings, which go back on-line to 2011.

AUBURN | Auburn’s baseball recruiting is stepping up to another level.

The top three players in this class according to Perfect Game are all in-state pitchers including the No. 41 overall prospect, right-hander Connor Gatwood, No. 43, right-hander Christian Chatterton, and No. 120, left-hander Jackson Sanders.

The 6-foot-5 and 195-pound Gatwood was 6-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 48.1 innings as a junior at Baker in Mobile, Ala. He also batted .447 with 15 doubles and 39 RBI.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Chatterton was 6-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 49.2 innings as a junior at Brooks in Killen, Ala. He also batted .369 with six doubles and two home runs.

The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Sanders had a 2.24 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 34.1 innings for Valley (Ala.) High. He also batted .387.

Two other top pitcher signees with draft potential include right-hander Clinton Harris from Brookwood in Snellville, Ga., and right-hander Saxon Roberts from Independence in Thompson’s Station, Tenn.

Harris, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, was 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. Roberts was topping out at 94 on his fastball this summer a year after Tommy John surgery. He also possess a sharp-breaking slider.

“We focused on getting the most talented high school pitchers we can and this is a class that has that,” said Nonemaker. “There will be some draft risk in July with a few of those guys that we’ll be sweating. But you wouldn’t want it any other way.

“You want your players to be coveted by MLB scouts and there will be a handful of these pitchers that will have that.”

More talented arms include right-hander Andreas Alvarez from Northside Christian in Largo, Fla., right-hander Luke Davenport from James Clemens in Madison, Ala., right-hander Eli Driskell from Faith Academy in Mobile, Ala., right-hander Hank Eaton from Kossuth in Corinth, Miss., right-hander Brandon McCraine from Glemwood in Smiths Station, Ala., right-hander Bodie Vail from Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and left-hander Jack Sanderson from Northridge in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alvarez was 6-3 with a 1.41 ERA, one save and 72 strikeouts in 44.2 innings as a junior. Davenport was 8-3 with a 1.07 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 58.2 innings, Driskell had a2.53 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 27.2 innings and Eaton 3-1 with 1.48 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.

McCraine, who is also a standout hitter, got the final three outs to lead Glenwood to a win over Macon East in the AISA Class AAA state championship game. He also made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to beat Macon East in the basketball state championship game.

His younger brother, Mason, is committed to Auburn in the 2025 class as a left-handed pitcher and standout hitter.

Auburn is also signing a half dozen talented position players led by middle infielder Chris Rembert, who is ranked 122nd by P.G., and catcher Chase Fralick, who is ranked 125th.

Rembert batted .464 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI as a junior while Fralick hit .475 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 56 RBI.

The Tigers are also adding infielder Anthony Tralongo from American Heritage in Plantation, Fla., infielder Addison Klepsch from Del Norte in San Diego, Calif., infielder/catcher Tanner Waldrop from Auburn (Ala.) High and outfielder/left-handed pitcher Taft Middleton from Brookstone in Columbus, Ga.

Klepsch batted .365 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI. He also has 23 stolen bases.

The 2024 class will sign Wednesday, enroll next summer or fall and be ready to play for the 2025 season.

“You want to start in a spot like this and just not stop working,” said Nonemaker. “Nowadays, there’s different ways to build a roster. There’s spring signings and the transfer portal.

“It’s a good start and we don’t intend to stop. We’re trying to do everything we can to put the best roster possible on the field.”

Auburn will conclude fall practice with the Fall World Series beginning Thursday night.