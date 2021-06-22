Answering 5 big questions heading into fall: Who rises up the depth chart?

As fall camp approaches for Auburn, it will be a pivotal time for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The spring gave Auburn 15 practices to begin implementing new systems, but it was also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn what needs to be worked on.

It’s also an opportunity for players to make a name for themselves and rise up the depth chart. When Harsin and the new staff entered, they said everybody was starting at “0-0.” It was a fresh start for players on the roster that may have been buried on the depth chart previously.

Spring practices allowed a few players to rise up the depth chart.

Tyler Fromm and Ja’Varrius Johnson played sparingly their first two seasons at Auburn but they acted as the No. 1 tight end and starting slot receiver in the spring.

Jeremiah Wright rose up the defensive tackle depth chart quickly at the beginning of spring before going down with a torn ACL. Then, early enrollee Lee Hunter was an A-Day standout and seems to be a player to look out for at defensive tackle. Cam Riley made a name for himself as a solid option to play behind Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain this season.

So, who steps up in the fall?