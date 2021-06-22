Answering 5 big questions heading into fall: Who rises up the depth chart?
As fall camp approaches for Auburn, it will be a pivotal time for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The spring gave Auburn 15 practices to begin implementing new systems, but it was also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn what needs to be worked on.
It’s also an opportunity for players to make a name for themselves and rise up the depth chart. When Harsin and the new staff entered, they said everybody was starting at “0-0.” It was a fresh start for players on the roster that may have been buried on the depth chart previously.
Spring practices allowed a few players to rise up the depth chart.
Tyler Fromm and Ja’Varrius Johnson played sparingly their first two seasons at Auburn but they acted as the No. 1 tight end and starting slot receiver in the spring.
Jeremiah Wright rose up the defensive tackle depth chart quickly at the beginning of spring before going down with a torn ACL. Then, early enrollee Lee Hunter was an A-Day standout and seems to be a player to look out for at defensive tackle. Cam Riley made a name for himself as a solid option to play behind Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain this season.
So, who steps up in the fall?
An EDGE who dealt with an injury for most of his freshman season, Romello Height is someone to keep an eye on. Derick Hall is likely the starter at EDGE and Eku Leota is arriving from Northwestern with the ability to play EDGE or defensive end. Dylan Brooks is also already in Auburn looking to get snaps at EDGE. So with newcomers in Auburn, the fall is an opportunity for Height to solidify his spot as the backup EDGE rusher.
Sticking on defense, linebacker Wesley Steiner had a strong A-Day game with the aforementioned Riley injured and could look to carry that momentum into the fall. Steiner and Riley will be behind Pappoe and McClain this year, but they should receive some snaps as they look likely to be the future linebacker duo of the Auburn defense.
At receiver, Malcolm Johnson Jr. has the elite top end speed that makes him difficult and nearly impossible for a defense to deal with. He decided to reclassify to the 2020 class and joined the Auburn team just a few weeks before the season started. Now with a full season under his belt and Eli Stove, Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz gone, Johnson Jr. has the ability to get on the field. He was behind J. Johnson in the spring at the slot, but he had two catches for 41 yards on A-Day and could work his way into a starting spot with a strong fall.
And coming in from the 2021 recruiting class, running back Jarquez Hunter has a chance at playing time immediately during his freshman season. Tank Bigbsy is the clear, no-doubt No. 1 and Shaun Shivers is behind him as No. 2. But Devan Barrett was the No. 3 in the spring and moving back to running back after years in the secondary won’t be easy. Jordan Ingram is also transferring in. While he’ll have to compete with Barrett and Ingram, Hunter has a chance to grab the No. 3 spot on the depth chart for running back this fall.
***
Previous Stories
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.