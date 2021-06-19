Answering 5 big questions heading into fall: How does the OL shake out?

But, the offensive line was not at full strength in the spring. It was also adjusting to new schemes and blocking patterns.

The offensive line was a point of critique after the 2020 season and the spring and A-Day provided some of the same criticisms.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn, it will be a pivotal time for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The spring gave Auburn 15 practices to begin implementing new systems, but it was also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn what needs to be worked on.

Well, for starters, a quick rundown of the spring starters. It was very similar to the 2020 season with Alec Jackson at left tackle, Tashawn Manning at left guard, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle. Jackson missed the A-Day game and Austin Troxell played left tackle in his spot. Second-year tackle Brenden Coffey also got some snaps at starting right tackle.

Second, Brandon Council will be in the mix for Auburn this fall. The veteran who has experience all over the offensive line suffered a knee injury and missed most of 2020. He opted to undergo shoulder surgery that forced him to miss the spring.

Auburn will also have the addition of big Colby Smith who’s listed at 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds entering the room. A true freshman starting at tackle in the SEC is rare, but with the current tackle situation, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

New offensive line coach Will Friend also has the opportunity to shift the room around a little bit. Prior to spring practice starting Friend said he wanted to get guys comfortable in the new scheme before changing positions. After 15 spring practices, that should be an option.

At the end of the day, the offensive line will likely look very similar to the 2020 season. And the starters from the spring will likely remain nearly the same, but Council will slide in somewhere.

Where that is remains a question mark, though. Council played mostly at right guard last year before going down, but the young Jones was able to step in and play relatively well. As one of the younger pieces on the line, does the coaching staff want him to ride the pine for a year behind Council? Council could slot in at left guard, but Manning has been named a team leader and singled out by Harsin as one of the hardest workers during the winter workouts.

He could also play center, but Brahms has the most experience at Auburn on the line and did look improved during the spring.

While the offensive line will likely be relatively the same, where Council plays will be a big question that gets answered during fall camp.



