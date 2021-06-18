Answering 5 big questions heading into fall: Who steps up at WR?
As fall camp approaches for Auburn, it will be a pivotal time for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The spring gave Auburn 15 practices to begin implementing new systems, but it was also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn what needs to be worked on.
One of those things was the play at receiver.
Auburn’s top three of Eli Stove, Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz all departed for the NFL, leaving Auburn with a lot of talented but inexperienced receivers.
Not only is Auburn replacing talent, but the receivers are being asked to do a lot more. The new system is much more complex for the receiver and the route tree has quite a few more branches to it.
Auburn was without its oldest receiver in Shedrick Jackson and Ze’Vian Capers for the spring as they recovered from the spring. The Tigers also lost summer enrollee Hal Presley to the transfer portal on Thursday.
So, with nine scholarship receivers on the roster, who steps up?
On A-Day, it was Elijah Canion that appeared to be the guy. He caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Canion built off a breakout performance in the Citrus Bowl when he played for the first time all season and caught three passes for 80 yards.
If Canion becomes the No. 1 receiver, how does the rest of the room fill out?
Playing opposite Canion could be Kobe Hudson. Hudson caught seven passes for 70 yards during his freshman season. On A-Day he had two catches for 20 yards.
Or it could be the aforementioned Capers. Capers had seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown his freshman season. Capers suffered a foot injury during the Citrus Bowl forcing him to be a limited participant all spring.
Either of those two are solid options to start opposite Canion.
Playing in the slot looks to be Ja’Varrius Johnson. Johnson didn’t receive much playing time his first two seasons on the Plains, but he was the recipient of a lot of heavy praise this spring. A small but speedy and shifty receiver, Johnson fits the mold of an ideal slot receiver.
Playing behind him or splitting playing time with him could end up being Malcolm Johnson Jr. Johnson was an early enrollee in the 2020 season and only played against LSU. With his elite speed he can work his way behind defenders. He was able to show that off a little bit on A-Day with two catches for 41 yards.
So while the room remains inexperienced, there’s enough talent in the room that the group should be able to find its footing in fall camp.
