Answering 5 big questions heading into fall: Who steps up at WR?

As fall camp approaches for Auburn, it will be a pivotal time for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The spring gave Auburn 15 practices to begin implementing new systems, but it was also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn what needs to be worked on.

One of those things was the play at receiver.

Auburn’s top three of Eli Stove, Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz all departed for the NFL, leaving Auburn with a lot of talented but inexperienced receivers.

Not only is Auburn replacing talent, but the receivers are being asked to do a lot more. The new system is much more complex for the receiver and the route tree has quite a few more branches to it.

Auburn was without its oldest receiver in Shedrick Jackson and Ze’Vian Capers for the spring as they recovered from the spring. The Tigers also lost summer enrollee Hal Presley to the transfer portal on Thursday.

So, with nine scholarship receivers on the roster, who steps up?



