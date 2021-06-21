Answering 5 big questions heading into fall: Who starts at QB?

So, who comes out on top of the quarterback competition?

The quarterback room got interesting on May 24th when TJ Finley, formerly of LSU, announced his intentions to transfer to Auburn. For the first time since before his freshman season started, Bo Nix has competition.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn, it will be a pivotal time for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The spring gave Auburn 15 practices to begin implementing new systems, but it was also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn what needs to be worked on.

First, a look at the newcomer. Finley arrives at Auburn with five games of SEC experience under his belt from 2020. Finley is a true pro-style quarterback and is willing to sit in the pocket as long as it takes.

That worked at times for Finley in 2020. In his debut against South Carolina he completed 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and did have one interception. Against Arkansas, he went 27-for-42 for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

But against Auburn and Texas A&M, it was less successful. At Auburn, Finley was just 13-of-24 for 143 yards and had two interceptions. At A&M he completed 9-of-25 passes for 118 yards and two more interceptions.

In his five games as a starter, Finley had a 57.1% completion percentage with 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

However, his pro-style mold fits into what Harsin and Mike Bobo are looking for out of their quarterback. He certainly has a chance to win the starting spot.

Trying to hold onto the starting spot is Nix. His 10-game statline of 2,415 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 59.9% completion percentage was similar to his 2020 statline. The stats don’t necessarily show the full picture, though. Nix’s offensive line didn’t give him nearly as much time as he needed.

Nix’s legs were a weapon for Auburn, too. Adding 388 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

With no veteran transfer portal additions to Auburn’s offensive line, opting to keep the more mobile Nix as the starting quarterback might be required for Harsin and Auburn. While a talented pocket passer, Finley’s pocket might not last long enough to allow him to let the play develop.

At least for 2021, it seems like Nix’s battle to lose.

