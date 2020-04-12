The turnstile of the 2020 transfer market continues to spin, and Auburn is looking to stick its foot in the revolving door for a handful of prospects. Bruce Pearl and company remain at work on both the recruiting trail to round out their 2020 class and in the transfer market to help shore up some possible depth issues on the Tigers' 2020-21 team. AuburnSports.com wrote last month about the transfer guards Auburn had been targeting. Here's an update on each of those prospects — if there has been one — along with some new faces Auburn has been pursuing.

George Mason guard Justin Kier

On April 12: According to according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com, Auburn and Georgia are the newest schools involved with Justin Kier, a 6-foot-4 guard transfer from George Mason. They join Arkansas, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Louisville, among a host of others, vying for Kier. He also has not ruled out a return to George Mason. After suffering a foot injury his senior year, Kier ultimately had to be sidelined the rest of the season after playing just nine games. He was granted a medical redshirt, however, hence the extra year to be able to transfer. Kier would be immediately eligible. The year before his injury, Kier had his best season, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 37% from deep that year and was shooting 46% from 3 through nine games the following season before his injury. With the ability to score at all levels, stuff the stat sheet and be a quality on-ball defender, Kier is an attractive option for teams looking to add an experienced 2-guard to their roster by way of the transfer portal.

Ohio State guard D.J. Carton

On March 21: After one year at Ohio State, Carton announced his decision to leave Chris Holtmann's program. He also took a leave from the team in January to focus on his mental health. "I have decided to make a fresh start," Carton tweeted. Pearl and Auburn were among one of the first programs to reach out to Carton following his decision to leave the Buckeyes, according to Weingarten. Carton, formerly the high school player of the year in Iowa, was the No. 6 point guard in the nation in the 2019 class. He was Ohio State's third-leading scorer this past season at 10.4 points per game. Update: It's thought that his home-state Iowa State Cyclones are pushing hard for Carton. Other midwest programs such as Minnesota and Nebraska are reportedly involved heavily, along with Illinois, Marquette and Wisconsin. This looks to be an uphill battle for Auburn to bring Carton down south away from his home footprint.

North Texas guard Umoja Gibson

UNT's Umoja Gibson. (North Texas Athletics)

After Gibson, who averaged 14.5 points per game as a redshirt sophomore, second team all-conference player for North Texas last season, entered the transfer portal last week, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Creighton, Butler, SMU, Boise State are the schools currently most involved. Gibson shot just under 40% from deep last season.

Stony Brook center Jeff Otchere

Whether it's through this upcoming recruiting class or the transfer portal, Auburn is still looking for a true center to complement Babatunde Akingbola. Well, Otchere has a proven defensive skillset. A 6-foot-11 grad transfer, he was the America East Defensive Player of the Year last season. According to the The New York Times's Adam Zagoria, Auburn is among six programs to have reached out to the big man.

Minnesota guard Payton Willis

Willis (0) left the Gophers program Thursday. (Kristin Ostrowski / Minnesota Athletics)

Willis on Thursday entered the transfer portal after one year at Minnesota, where he transferred to after two years at Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-4 guard will be immediately eligible at his next stop, and Hogville.net reported that the Fayetteville, Ark., product has heard from Auburn, along with his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks, Marquette, Ole Miss, Xavier, DePaul, and Rhode Island. A starter for the Gophers last season, Willis averaged 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38.2% from the floor and 35.6% from long range.

Virginia Tech wing Landers Nolley II (AUBURN OUT)

March 21: Auburn reached out quickly to Nolley following his entrance into the transfer portal Monday, and as of Saturday, Pearl and company have extended an offer, per Weingarten. Memphis and UConn offered, as well. The 6-foot-7 freshman wing led Virginia Tech in scoring during his one season in Blacksburg at 15.5 points per game. A product of Fairburn, Ga., outside Atlanta, Nolley was the No. 8 small forward in the nation in the 2018 class. After redshirting his freshman year, Nolley earned ACC All-Freshman honors this month and was named ACC Freshman of the Week five times over the course of Virginia Tech's 2019-20 season. Update: The former Georgia commit cut his list to 11 schools, and Auburn did not make the group.

Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton (AUBURN OUT)

March 21: Burton is the product of a mass exodus at Wichita State this month. The Shockers have seen six players enter the transfer portal since their season was cut short after their 23-8 record and fourth-place finish in the American Conference. Burton was Wichita State's third-leading scorer this past season at 10.3 points per game. A versatile guard at 6-foot-4, he also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and he 38.1% from beyond the arc, good for the second-best mark on the team. Burton was a 3-star prospect out of Charlotte when he signed with the Shockers in the 2018 class. He started 52 games over his first two seasons. Per Weingarten, Burton has been contacted by more than 50 programs, and Seton Hall, Xavier, Texas Tech and Iowa State have already offered. Update: Burton has cut his list to Marquette, Seton Hall, Texas Tech and Xavier.

Pitt guard Trey McGowens (AUBURN OUT)

March 22: Auburn entered the picture for the 6-foot-4 McGowens recently, according to Weingarten. Regarded as a high-caliber defender at point guard, the former 4-star product in the 2018 class averaged 11.5 points and 3.6 assists to 2.8 turnovers per game this past season. Update: McGowens took a virtual visit to Auburn at the end of the month, telling AuburnSports.com that the Tigers were a "top option" for him. Auburn was included in his final few schools before he committed to Nebraska.

Louisiana-Monroe guard Michael Ertel (AUBURN OUT)

As a junior with the Warhawks, Ertel averaged 16.2 points per game. According to The Indianapolis Star's David Woods, Ertel has received interest from Auburn, as well as Butler, Creighton, DePaul and UAB. April 11 update: Ertel committed to UAB and new coach Andy Kennedy on Saturday.

I have never been one to go the traditional route, and I’m not going to start now. Coach Kennedy and the Blazers are on fire 🔥 100% committed #justblaze pic.twitter.com/hYiwzb1fxZ — Michael Ertel (@ertelmh) April 11, 2020

Ohio State guard Luther Muhammed (AUBURN OUT)

After starting 56 games over two seasons, Muhammed joined Carton as another former high-profile recruit departing the Ohio State program. Auburn initially reached out to the 7-points-per-game scorer, and Pearl's program was then included in Muhammed's top eight schools of Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA, West Virginia and New Mexico. April 11 update: According to multiple reports, Auburn is out of the running here. Muhammed's final five schools are Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA, West Virginia and New Mexico.

Michigan guard David DeJulius (AUBURN OUT)

David DeJulius (0) scored 20 points in Michigan's final game of the regular season. (Nick Wass / AP)

A 4-star point guard from Detroit in the class of 2018, DeJulius has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wolverines. After being committed for two years prior to arriving on campus, DeJulius started one game for Michigan this past season, averaging 7 points per game on 42% shooting. According to Weingarten, DeJulius heard from a plethora of programs off the bat, including Auburn. He's yet to trim his list down. April 10 update: DeJulius unveiled his final four schools: Missouri, Marquette, Iowa State and Cincinnati.