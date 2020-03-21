Bruce Pearl can't hit the road and recruit, but Auburn's phone lines have still been active since the 2019-20 basketball season was canceled over coronavirus concerns. He and his staff are contacting multiple players that have recently opted to transfer out of their respective programs, and Pearl is primarily focused on filling roster spots at the guard positions.

D.J. CARTON

After one year at Ohio State, Carton this week announced his decision to leave Chris Holtmann's program. "I have decided to make a fresh start," Carton tweeted.

D.J. Carton (3) during Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in January. (Paul Vernon / AP)

Pearl and Auburn were among one of the first programs to reach out to Carton following his decision to leave the Buckeyes, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. Carton, formerly the high school player of the year in Iowa, was the No. 6 point guard in the nation in the 2019 class. He was Ohio State's third-leading scorer this past season at 10.4 points per game. The likes of Louisville, Oregon and Alabama have also contacted Carton, among other programs, according to Weingarten.

LANDERS NOLLEY II

Auburn reached out quickly to Nolley following his entrance into the transfer portal Monday, and as of Saturday, Pearl and company have extended an offer, per Weingarten. Memphis and UConn offered, as well. The 6-foot-7 freshman wing led Virginia Tech in scoring during his one season in Blacksburg at 15.5 points per game.

Auburn showing interest in Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley II, a 6-7 wing who led the Hokies in scoring as a freshman last season https://t.co/DG4jrPCZYh — Nathan King (@byNathanKing) March 16, 2020

A product of Fairburn, Ga., outside Atlanta, Nolley was the No. 8 small forward in the nation in the 2018 class. After redshirting his freshman year, Nolley earned ACC All-Freshman honors this month and was named ACC Freshman of the Week five times over the course of Virginia Tech's 2019-20 season.

JAMARIUS BURTON

Burton is the product of a mass exodus at Wichita State this month. The Shockers have seen six players enter the transfer portal since their season was cut short after their 23-8 record and fourth-place finish in the American Conference. Burton was Wichita State's third-leading scorer this past season at 10.3 points per game. A versatile guard at 6-foot-4, he also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and he 38.1% from beyond the arc, good for the second-best mark on the team.



Burton (2) shoots during Wichita State at Temple in January. (Michael Perez / AP)

Burton was a 3-star prospect out of Charlotte when he signed with the Shockers in the 2018 class. He started 52 games over his first two seasons. Per Weingarten, Burton has been contacted by more than 50 programs, and Seton Hall, Xavier, Texas Tech and Iowa State have already offered. ------