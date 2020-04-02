Auburn makes cut for Pitt transfer guard Trey McGowens
Former Pittsburgh guard Trey McGowens on Thursday named his top schools that included Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska and Ole Miss.McGowens, who entered the transfer portal in March after avera...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news