The latest comes from much sought after left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher to bring the total to four or five pitchers depending on how Jett Johnson is used.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson and his staff have worked hard to rebuild Auburn's roster in the offseason with nine additions from the transfer portal.

LHP CADE FISHER, Florida

Fisher was 10-3 with a 5.30 ERA in two seasons at Florida with 124 strikeouts in 108.2 inning pitched. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023 going 6-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 27 appearances including two starts and two saves. His numbers slipped as a sophomore going 4-3 with a 7.13 ERA in 26 appearances including nine starts. He had 76 strikeouts in 59.1 innings. His fastball can reach the upper 90'2. Fisher will compete to be a weekend starter for the Tigers next spring.

3B/RHP JETT JOHNSTON, Texas A&M

Johnston was a top 200 player and the Tennessee Player of the Year coming out of Farragut High School last year. He didn't play much for the Aggies last spring due to their veteran depth. He had a 27.00 ERA in two appearances out of the bullpen, and batted .188 in 16 at-bats

He led Farragut to two consecutive state championships in 2022-23 batting .350 as a junior and .401 as a senior. He totaled 21 home runs and 91 RBI over those two seasons, and also has a 95 mph fastball. He'll get a shot to play in the field at 3B/LF or 1B, and also an opportunity to pitch.

RHP MASON KOCH, Creighton

Koch was 5-1 with a 3.29 ERA and six saves in 25 appearances out of the bullpen as a sophomore last season. He struck out an impressive 60 batters in 38.1 innings. Koch will get an opportunity to convert to a starter at Auburn.

RHP RYAN HETZLER, Cal Baptist

In 25 appearances out of the bullpen, Hetzler was 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA and four saves as a freshman last season. He had 38 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. He will also get an opportunity as a starter.

RHP SAMUEL DUTTON, LSU

Dutton was used as a starter as a freshman at LSU while working mainly out of the bullpen the previous two seasons. As a junior last season, he was 0-2 with a 5.86 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

IF/OF ANDREW DUTTON, Birmingham-Southern

Samuel’s older brother, Andrew batted .340 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBI last season. He’s a left-handed bat that can play middle infield or corner outfield.

OF BRISTOL CARTER, East Carolina

Carter was a second-team Freshman All-American last season, batting .346 with seven doubles, two home runs and 31 RBI. He also had two outfield assists and just one error. He’s expected to play centerfield and could potentially bat leadoff. Carter, who bats right-handed, also has the potential to grow into more power as he continues his college career.

UT LUCAS STEELE, Samford

A switch-hitter, Steele batted .280 with 25 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 112 RBI in two seasons at Samford. He can play corner outfield, first base or catcher.

SS ERIC SNOW, South Florida

In two seasons at USF, playing mainly shortstop, Snow batted .293 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 46 RBI. The right-hander also stole 11 bases. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023, batting .327 with 11 doubles and six home runs. Injuries limited him to a .248 average last year with seven extra-base hits. He will compete with Andrew Dutton, Deric Fabian, Eric Guevara and a couple of freshmen for spots at second base, shortstop and third base.

